A New Model for Increasing Data Center Build Speed

The power needed for computers is expected to rise 3.5 times by 2030, and data center builds are projected to reach $7 trillion worldwide to keep up. That type of demand is a call to work differently to enable growth, speed, and scale. In the U.S. alone, there are an estimated 3,000 data centers under construction today.

There is a shift underway from stick-built to far more modular, scalable power infrastructure. This approach enables coordinated material flow, predictable delivery, and job‑ready power and computer infrastructure to keep builds moving forward. This “construction-ready” approach helps compress timelines and ensure projects are delivered on time and on budget. This is the strategy of shifting supply chain materials management upstream — away from warehouses and toward installation‑ready delivery, so the job site functions as a production environment rather than a storage yard.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the strategies construction‑focused supply chains are using to streamline high‑stakes projects these days.