Power Under Pressure

Developing an electrical maintenance program (EMP)

Creating an electrical maintenance program (EMP) that aligns with NFPA 70B begins with a structured and well-documented approach designed to enhance safety, reliability, and system performance. The process starts by assigning responsibility to a qualified professional — either an in-house EMP coordinator or an experienced electrical contractor — who understands the facility’s systems and the requirements outlined in NFPA 70, 70B, and 70E. Their technical knowledge ensures every aspect of the program, from documentation to implementation, aligns with current safety and maintenance standards.

Once leadership is in place, the next step is to establish a clear understanding of the facility’s electrical infrastructure. This includes updating one-line diagrams, verifying incident-energy analyses, and compiling a comprehensive inventory of all electrical assets. Reviewing existing maintenance records provides valuable insight into historical performance, helping teams identify trends and areas that may require additional attention.

With this foundation, facilities can begin defining maintenance scopes and intervals that align with both manufacturer recommendations and NFPA 70B guidance. These intervals should reflect each system’s criticality and operating environment to ensure resources are focused where they matter most. Clear, written procedures for each equipment type — such as switchgear, transformers, and motors — further reinforce safety and consistency, outlining required tools, testing methods, and personal protective equipment (PPE) standards.

Finally, a robust recordkeeping system brings the program together. Centralized documentation of inspections, test results, and corrective actions allows teams to track progress, verify compliance, and identify emerging issues before they escalate. Whether maintained digitally or through standardized logs, this documentation ensures accountability and provides measurable proof of an EMP’s effectiveness over time.

Building the future of mission-critical work

As Chicago continues to modernize its infrastructure, mission-critical projects will remain central to the city’s growth. Across health care, transportation, and technology sectors, the need for reliable electrical infrastructure continues to accelerate. Contractors who approach this work with technical precision and a commitment to continuous improvement will not only meet today’s challenges but shape the future of the industry. Mission-critical work represents the highest standard of performance, and for those who can deliver it, the opportunity to build what truly matters.