Rethinking Data Center Construction
Key Takeaways
- Early collaboration among owners, engineers, contractors, and suppliers is crucial to align expectations and reduce project delays.
- Integrated forecasting of all materials, including conductors, enhances scheduling accuracy and minimizes costly rework.
- Proactive design and routing studies improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability by reducing material waste and environmental impact.
- Addressing supply chain and labor shortages through early planning helps mitigate schedule variability and project risks.
- Utilizing environmental product declarations (EPDs) and lifecycle data supports green building standards and long-term sustainability goals.
AI-driven workloads have not only increased the demand for data center capacity but also disrupted the assumptions that once guided the design, procurement, and construction of data centers. The traditional linear construction model, where major equipment was forecast early — and conductors were seen as a downstream commodity — was designed for a different era with slower growth. Today, that sequence is increasingly out of sync with today’s project realities. Medium-voltage lead times have expanded, labor availability has tightened, and power strategies now cover areas beyond the building footprint. Yet many projects still rely on siloed forecasting and procurement models.
Now, more than ever, early, integrated collaboration among owners, engineers, contractors, and suppliers is essential. It helps reduce delays, improve design accuracy, and align expectations before materials are ordered or equipment is installed. When electrical stakeholders are involved during design, projects move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive risk management.
Understanding today’s data center power and schedule risk
The rapid adoption of AI and machine learning workloads has accelerated data center demand beyond original forecasting models. Owners are no longer planning small-scale expansions; they are planning in gigawatts.
At the same time, generation capacity and infrastructure face mounting pressure. In some regions, electric utilities cannot energize new campuses as quickly as hyperscale development requires, leading projects to implement more complex on-site power solutions. Medium-voltage systems now face lead times that can extend beyond a year.
Labor presents another challenge. The electrical workforce continues to age, while project pipelines expand. Contractors are expected to execute high-density builds with tighter schedules and more advanced power architectures, often without a proportional increase in skilled labor. The assumption that crews will be readily available at scale is becoming increasingly unrealistic.
It’s all connected. When material lead times grow and labor shortages occur, schedule variability worsens.
Outdated assumptions in data center electrical planning
Historically, early coordination efforts in data center construction focused on major long-lead equipment such as switchgear, transformers, and uninterruptible power systems. Owners often supplied that equipment directly, and coordination studies were designed to ensure these assets were procured and delivered on schedule. However, that visibility did not always extend to wiring and cable. Conductors were often viewed as commodities with short lead times and flexible procurement options. In today's environment, that assumption no longer holds, and the cost of delays has risen accordingly.
When gear arrives, but conductors are unavailable, improperly staged, damaged, or misaligned with routing constraints, the schedule impact is immediate. The system cannot be energized. In large-scale projects, misalignment can ripple across mechanical, structural, and commissioning scopes. The issue is not simply material availability; it’s the lack of integrated forecasting across the full bill of materials.
The role of early electrical collaboration in data center design
Construction, at its core, is an ongoing process of managing risks. Early, integrated collaboration expands that effort from equipment alignment to system-level execution planning that covers the entire electrical scope.
When conductors are integrated into coordination studies alongside switchgear, transformers, and uninterruptible power systems, forecasting becomes more accurate and sequencing more deliberate. Material logistics can be defined before manufacturing, including reel type, delivery schedules, storage strategies, and protection protocols. These upstream decisions directly influence field efficiency and inspection readiness.
Medium-voltage cable must be stored, staged, and installed within specified temperature and humidity limits. Overlooking these requirements during planning can cause insulation damage that may not surface until testing. What appears to be an on-site problem is actually due to a lack of proper coordination earlier in the process.
Pull studies conducted during design can influence routing geometry and eliminate unnecessary splice points and potentially even vaults, thereby reducing safety and schedule risks. Addressing sidewall pressure, pulling tension, and conduit friction before construction begins decreases the likelihood of field improvisation, which is often where variability and rework occur.
Early collaboration also enhances contingency planning. If owner-furnished equipment slips or weather conditions delay installation windows, stakeholders can determine whether materials should stay staged offsite or be delivered. These discussions are much less effective when they happen after the product is already on site.
The goal of early collaboration is not just better communication between teams; it is shared visibility into the entire bill of materials so that design intent, procurement strategy, and installation conditions are aligned before execution begins.
Sustainability through coordinated electrical design
Sustainability in data center construction is often framed as a separate initiative, but it is frequently the result of disciplined upstream coordination. When routing geometry is optimized early, unnecessary splices are eliminated, directly reducing material waste and carbon footprint.
- Defining delivery sequencing and storage conditions in advance helps prevent product damage and re-work, further minimizing waste and embodied carbon.
- Aligning pull studies and staging plans with installation realities means fewer corrective actions are needed in the field, supporting more efficient and sustainable project execution.
Facilities engineered with full visibility into electrical sequencing and supported by product transparency data are both more reliable and more efficient, with lower environmental impact throughout their lifecycle.
Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) provide third-party-verified data on environmental impacts, enabling compliance with LEED, BREEAM, and other green building standards, while also providing lifecycle transparency that meets both customer and regulatory requirements.
Designing for risk, scale, and sustainability
Building today’s data centers requires more than accelerating the traditional construction process. It calls for fundamentally rethinking when and how electrical decisions are made. Risk can no longer be absorbed on-site through labor adjustments or schedule changes; it must be engineered out during design.
For owners, engineers, and contractors, that shift means giving the same strategic attention to conductors and material logistics as to major equipment. Pull studies, routing geometry, staging strategies, and environmental constraints must be integrated into early coordination — and not postponed until installation reveals the results of poor planning.
When electrical professionals are involved early, they do more than support implementation. They help shape systems that are safer to construct, more resistant to disruptions, and better aligned with long-term performance and sustainability goals. In an environment defined by scale and uncertainty, early collaboration is no longer just an advantage; it is the foundation for delivering infrastructure that can keep pace with demand.