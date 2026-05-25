Buried Power Lines Project Advances in Los Angeles Wildfire Areas
Key Highlights
- Los Angeles plans to invest approximately $650 million to underground power lines in Pacific Palisades to improve wildfire resilience and reduce outages.
- Community support is strong, but residents express concerns over high connection costs and potential disruptions during construction.
- Underground power lines significantly decrease vulnerability to weather and wildfire damage, boosting system reliability and safety.
- Repair and maintenance of underground systems take longer than overhead lines, presenting a tradeoff for increased resilience.
- Industry experts emphasize the need to develop specialized support ecosystems to expand underground high-voltage transmission capabilities.
Undergrounding electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure, a trending response to mounting power reliability concerns, has been thrust into the spotlight in an area of Los Angeles devastated by January 2025 wildfires.
A recent report prepared for the city by engineering consultancy AECOM recommends extensive subsurface power delivery in Pacific Palisades as part of a long-term infrastructure restoration plan. A Los Angeles Times analysis of the report put the cost at $650 million.
Underground power is not rare in Los Angeles; the AECOM report notes a third of distribution lines in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) network are buried. But the new initiative would likely result in one of the most concentrated community applications of the approach, one that might hold lessons for other stakeholders.
Some of the work has already begun ahead of planning for more extensive undergrounding work by utilities serving affected areas and a formal solicitation of bids for engineering and construction services by LADWP.
Already, the planned approach is producing a mixed response. Resident support is widespread for moving away from above-ground electric to reduce the risk of another calamity. But the slow pace of work on a plan and expected disruptions from required trenching, along with the costs related to ultimately connecting homes and buildings to underground service — and to above-ground power in the interim — have produced a backlash. Neighborhood action groups in Pacific Palisades and other affected areas, have formed in response. Residents of Altadena are concerned about reports that connecting to power could end up costing some homeowners upwards of $20,000.
LADWP is trying to offer reassurance that the plan — while not free of challenge — is the right way to go. Interim General Manager David Hanson told a recent online meeting of a Pacific Palisades community group that fire and power outage risk would be reduced. But he cautioned that underground power isn’t free of issues; outages are less likely and more infrequent because lines are less exposed, but trying to locate and repair a damaged circuit will take longer than doing so in an above-ground system.
“We love undergrounding circuits for their resiliency, however if there is an issue with circuits it takes us longer to restore power so that’s the tradeoff,” he says.
Making the case for its recommendation, the AECOM report emphasizes the reliability and resiliency aspects of underground power. It presents real-world cases showing that “buried systems suffer far fewer and shorter outages, boosting average reliability metrics.” Additionally, underground lines greatly reduce vulnerability to extreme weather and wildfires “by preventing initial ignition” and avoiding storm damage. To overcome some of the construction and accessibility problems inherent to undergrounding, the report suggests building in extra conduit capacity; trenchless excavation; cable-health monitoring; and remote conduit vault sensors.
The Los Angeles effort might end up being closely watched as more utilities and their construction and maintenance contractors contemplate expansion of undergrounding initiatives.
A recent Burns & McDonnell whitepaper, “The Durability of Underground Transmission and the Future of the Grid,” asserts the tactic will gain more traction as its benefits are proven. But a major obstacle is the challenge of making it as accessible and serviceable as overhead transmission and distribution.
“High-voltage underground transmission operates within a significantly less developed support ecosystem,” writes author Bob Hobson, an associate technical consultant with the firm. “The number of certified high-voltage cable jointers is limited, the pool of specialized installation and repair contractors is comparatively small, and access to high-voltage testing equipment is constrained. The number of contractors across North America with full capability in high-voltage underground transmission installation and repair is on the order of fewer than 100 firms, compared to many thousands of companies supporting overhead transmission construction and maintenance.”
If that support infrastructure can be developed, Hobson says, underground power delivery, especially of high-voltage direct current, could be deployed more extensively and rapidly.
“As grid demands increase, ROW constraints intensify and system stability becomes more complex under high renewable penetration, underground HVDC is positioned to become an increasingly important component of transmission expansion.” Hobson says. “Realizing this potential will require deliberate investment in supply chains, workforce development and system planning, transforming repair duration from a perceived limitation into a manageable and predictable aspect of system design.”