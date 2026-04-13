The Next Chapter in Data Center Construction

Over the last 10 years, data center load growth has tripled, and, according to the “2024 U.S. Data Center Energy Use Report,” produced by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and published by the U.S. Department of Energy, it could double or triple again by 2028. We read industry forecasts and projections day in and day out, but let’s just let that one sink in for a moment. Driven by the ongoing surge of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, this growth marks one of the most significant increases in demand for electricity we’ve seen in decades. Ultimately, if projections hold true, in just a few years power from data centers will account for up to 12% of total U.S. electricity demand (compared to approximately 4% in 2023, according to the Electric Power Research Institute).

In the article, “AI at the Tipping Point: Analysts See Data Centers at a Crossroads of Demand, Power, and Opportunity,” from Data Center Frontier magazine, a sister publication to EC&M, author Matt Vincent maintains that the latest industry research “paints a vivid portrait of a global data center industry racing against time, power constraints, and infrastructure bottlenecks.” One report from Deloitte even projects that power demand from AI data centers could surge more than thirtyfold by 2035. The piece goes on to say, “Together, these reports confirm what many industry insiders already suspect: the AI era has changed the data center game, and it’s only getting started.”

Our audience is obviously no stranger to data center work. In fact, based on EC&M’s annual proprietary survey, our Top 50 Electrical Contractors ranked “data center/mission critical” as their hottest market segment for the past five years in a row. Similarly, data centers secured a place in the top five hottest markets among Top 40 electrical design firm survey respondents for the past four years as well.

This month, EC&M presents a compilation of articles surrounding the data center theme, offering a comprehensive look at how AI is reshaping the industry. Starting with the piece by Roosevelt Standifer Jr. of PBE Engineers on page 22, learn how to address the most common power quality challenges in data center work, including analysis on how AI-driven facilities are introducing volatile, high-density loads that create unique PQ challenges. Freelance Writer Amy Fischbach’s cover story, starting on page 32, highlights growth trends in the explosive data center construction boom and outlines both the opportunities and obstacles electrical contractors face doing this type of mission-critical work. Wesco’s David Speidelsbach and Eaton’s JP Buzzell show how “construction-ready” supply chains and modular strategies are accelerating build timelines in the article on page 48, creating a new model for how data centers are being built. In the feature starting on page 51, learn the importance of reliability, predictive maintenance, and skilled labor in mission-critical environments from Elbert Walters III, executive director of Powering Chicago. Rounding out the coverage on page 54, Southwire’s Joel Wynn explains how AI-driven demand is forcing a fundamental reassessment of traditional construction models, requiring earlier collaboration, better material planning, and more integrated electrical design to keep pace with scale and complexity.

As we prepare to bring you the results of our annual Top 40 Electrical Design Firms for 2026 in the upcoming June issue, here’s an early takeaway: data centers claimed the top spot for hottest market of 2025 by more than 10 percentage points among electrical design firm survey respondents — a sign that likely points to this momentum only picking up speed.