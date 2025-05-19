The Top 5 Highest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2024

Once again, four states from last year return on this year's list of the highest-paying states for electrical engineers based on data from the “Occupational Employment and Wages, May 2024 Study,” released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Massachusetts fell out of the ranking and was replaced by a newcomer in the fifth spot. Start the gallery to see this year's rankings. Did your state make the list?

This gallery presents the top five highest-paying states or districts for electrical engineers in 2024, listed in descending order. It's important to keep in mind that these rankings do not take cost of living into consideration.

To view last year's ranking, check out "The Top 5 Highest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2023."