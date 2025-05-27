The 5 Lowest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2024

Last week we highlighted the highest-paying states for electrical engineers in 2024 — now, we're featuring the five lowest-paying states based on data from “Occupational Employment and Wages, May 2024 Study,” released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). A few states remained the same as last year with a couple of newcomers, including Kansas and Wisconsin.

Click through this gallery's slides to see which states offer the lowest compensation for electrical engineers, listed in descending order. Keep in mind, however, that these rankings do not take into account cost of living factors.