The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electrical Engineers: 2024

Once again, cities in California top the charts when it comes to the highest-paying cities for electrical engineers, based on data from May 2024 "Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics" page from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Click through these slides to see which 10 metropolitan areas (listed in descending order) offer some of the highest compensation for electrical engineers.

Keep in mind that this information does not take cost of living into account.