    • The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electrical Engineers: 2024

    See the top cities when it comes to compensation for electrical engineers, based on BLS data from 2024.
    June 2, 2025

    Once again, cities in California top the charts when it comes to the highest-paying cities for electrical engineers, based on data from May 2024 "Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics" page from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Click through these slides to see which 10 metropolitan areas (listed in descending order) offer some of the highest compensation for electrical engineers.

    Keep in mind that this information does not take cost of living into account. 

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electrical Engineers: 2022
    Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electrical Engineers: 2020
    EC&M Tech Talk Video — Code Requirements for Disconnecting Means
    Sponsored
    Chapter 9 of the NEC — Part 5
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!