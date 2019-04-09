Menu
New Standard Identifies Performance Requirements for Electrical Energy Storage Systems

This Standard treats all systems the same concerning technology, size, and rating.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has published NEMA ESS 1-2019 Protocol for Uniformly Measuring and Expressing the Performance of Electrical Energy Storage Systems. This Standard provides a set of best practices for characterizing electrical energy storage systems (ESSs) and measuring and reporting their performance.

An ESS includes a storage device, battery management system, and any power conversion systems installed with the storage device. This Standard treats all systems the same concerning technology, size, and rating.

“ESS 1 serves as a basis for assessing how an ESS will perform with respect to key performance attributes relevant to different applications,” says Brian Marchionini, senior program manager, NEMA. “It is intended to provide a valid and accurate basis for the comparison of different ESSs. This Standard will enable more informed decision-making in the selection of ESSs for various stationary applications.”

NEMA ESS 1-2019 is available in hard copy and as an electronic download for $150 on the NEMA website.

 

