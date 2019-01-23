Menu
Green building Mediattivo / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Design

New Version of LEED Opens for Registrations

USGBC’s goal for LEED v4.1 was to make the rating system more accessible to more projects based on lessons learned from LEED v4 project teams.

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Washington, D.C., has opened the newest version of its LEED green building program for registration of new construction projects and interior spaces. The new version, LEED v4.1, includes changes to help improve energy performance and emphasizes human health and integrative building design.

"The hallmark of LEED is ‘continuous improvement’ – and that is exactly where we are going with LEED v4.1," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president & CEO, USGBC. "LEED v4.1 is set to raise the bar. It is the most comprehensive, collaborative, accessible and effective LEED system to date. From improving energy performance to emphasizing human health and integrative building design, LEED is encouraging project teams to operate beyond the status quo."

USGBC’s goal for LEED v4.1 was to make the rating system more accessible to more projects based on lessons learned from LEED v4 project teams, the organization said in a release. This newest beta version updates performance thresholds and referenced standards for improved performance throughout the life of buildings and incorporates performance reporting to enable building owners to track progress towards environmental, social and governance goals.

Currently, there are more than 96,200 commercial projects participating in LEED in 167 countries and territories.

TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
LEED and the Electrical Contractor
LEED and the Electrical Contractor
Nov 01, 2005
LEED v4 Increases Technical Rigor with Advanced Energy Metering, BAS Integration & Data Sharing
Sponsored Content
LEED v4 Increases Technical Rigor with Advanced Energy Metering, BAS Integration & Data Sharing
Oct 14, 2014
Griplock
Sponsored Content
The Perfect Balance of Quality and Price
Feb 01, 2019
ECM January 2019 New Products
January 2019 New Products Roundup
Feb 01, 2019