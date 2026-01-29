Rosendin Holdings Announces New Collaborative Leadership Structure

Rosendin Holdings, Inc. (Rosendin) announced a strategic leadership restructuring designed to support purposeful growth in specialized market sectors, deepen customer relationships and alignment, and create long-term opportunities for employees. Rosendin Holdings is the parent company of Rosendin Electric, Inc., the largest employee-owned electrical contractor in the United States, and Modular Power Solutions (MPS), an off-site manufacturing company that delivers comprehensive engineering, product development, integration, and turnkey installation services.

The restructuring introduces a collaborative leadership model that brings decision-making closer to customers and employees by sharing leadership between CEO Keith Douglas, Presidents Paolo Degrassi, and Justin Tinoco, and a broadened leadership team representing core operational, financial, and people-focused functions.

Degrassi will continue leading projects in Rosendin's core markets, encompassing data centers, semiconductor facilities, commercial developments, healthcare, transportation, and aviation. Meanwhile, Tinoco has been elevated to President, where he will spearhead high-growth initiatives across critical sectors, including major national programs, energy solutions, data centers, and AI, as well as Modular Power Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosendin Holdings.

“This intentional market alignment ensures customers are supported by leaders with deep expertise in their specific markets, while enabling Rosendin to scale safely and efficiently," said Keith Douglas, CEO of Rosendin Holdings, Inc. "As the electrical construction industry continues to accelerate – particularly in specialized sectors -- this model allows us to scale alongside our customers while creating meaningful career pathways for our employees and maintaining the standards that define Rosendin."