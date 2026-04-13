The International Code Council Invites Broad Stakeholder Participation in Data Center Guideline Initiative

As data center development accelerates, building officials and project teams are navigating inconsistent approaches to classification, design and code application, often leading to uncertainty and delays in design, permitting and construction. The G12 guideline, under development now, is intended to provide near-term guidance by synthesizing existing standards and identifying practical pathways for safe, efficient and predictable project delivery.

The International Code Council (ICC) has launched a new industry effort to bring greater clarity and consistency to the design and construction of data centers, one of today’s fastest growing and most complex building types. Through the development of the G12 – Data Center Guideline, ICC is convening regulators, designers, builders, operators, and other interested parties to address key building safety considerations and align existing best practices across disciplines.

The G12 guideline development process is now underway. ICC encourages stakeholders to engage early in this process, as input now will help shape the initial direction and the first draft of the guideline. There will be future public comment periods on the guideline moving forward.

ICC is inviting stakeholders from across the data center, architecture, building official, government, and engineering and construction communities to participate, along with representatives from industry trade groups, technical experts, suppliers, energy managers and risk and safety professionals. Interested individuals can apply to join the committee or sign up as an interested party to follow the process, attend meetings and provide input. U.S., Canadian and international participants are welcome.

To participate, visit: https://www.iccsafe.org/membership/councils-committees/icc-committee-application/ and select “G12 – Data Center Guideline.”