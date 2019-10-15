Skip navigation
Menu
Image of P2S headquarters Photo courtesy P2S, Inc.
Design

P2S Inc. Acquires Muni-Fed Energy Inc.

Expands energy solution services for clients

Long Beach, Calif.-based P2S Inc., a professional engineering, commissioning, and construction management services provider for institutional, industrial, and commercial clients, recently announced that it acquired Muni-Fed Energy Inc. (MFE), an energy consultancy firm also based in Long Beach, Calif.

P2S has been providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology (MEPT) engineering services for over 28 years and expands its energy solutions capabilities with the gained expertise of MFE. MFE’s services include microgrid development, energy plan consulting, power purchase agreement technical support, and sustainability plans. It works with municipal and industrial clients in profitably reducing energy consumption and enhancing their energy reliability and resilience. They will continue to provide services to their current clients, with the support of P2S’s engineering services.

“MFE has a 10-year track record of providing energy services to the industrial and municipal sectors,” says P2S President and CEO, Kevin Peterson. “Commitment to reducing energy consumption and environmental impacts of doing business are core values for both companies, and the acquisition enhances our energy service offerings.”

“Joining P2S allows us to expand and accelerate design, service, and deployment of technology to our customers with value-added engineering with much increased bench strength and exceptional resources,” says Clay Sandidge, president of MFE.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Wisconsin view
The Top 5 Lowest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2018
Oct 04, 2019
Alaskan landscape
The Top 5 Highest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2018
Oct 04, 2019
BleuTech Park Las Vegas1000.jpg
Futuristic Bleutech Park Development in Las Vegas to Showcase Smart Technologies
Aug 26, 2019
zero energy building
U.S. and Canadian Zero Energy Residence Inventory Grows 59% in 2018
Aug 13, 2019