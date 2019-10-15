P2S Inc. Acquires Muni-Fed Energy Inc.

Long Beach, Calif.-based P2S Inc., a professional engineering, commissioning, and construction management services provider for institutional, industrial, and commercial clients, recently announced that it acquired Muni-Fed Energy Inc. (MFE), an energy consultancy firm also based in Long Beach, Calif.

P2S has been providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology (MEPT) engineering services for over 28 years and expands its energy solutions capabilities with the gained expertise of MFE. MFE’s services include microgrid development, energy plan consulting, power purchase agreement technical support, and sustainability plans. It works with municipal and industrial clients in profitably reducing energy consumption and enhancing their energy reliability and resilience. They will continue to provide services to their current clients, with the support of P2S’s engineering services.

“MFE has a 10-year track record of providing energy services to the industrial and municipal sectors,” says P2S President and CEO, Kevin Peterson. “Commitment to reducing energy consumption and environmental impacts of doing business are core values for both companies, and the acquisition enhances our energy service offerings.”

“Joining P2S allows us to expand and accelerate design, service, and deployment of technology to our customers with value-added engineering with much increased bench strength and exceptional resources,” says Clay Sandidge, president of MFE.