EC&M On Air — Insights from EC&M's 2024 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms

In Episode 48 of “EC&M On Air,” a podcast series from EC&M magazine that shares industry intelligence, insights, and opinions on all topics electrical, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief, sits down with a few top executives whose engineering firms made our Top 40 Electrical Design Firms list in 2024: Kunal Shal of PBS Engineers, Chris Sacco with Core States Group, and Adam Toth of Toth & Associates. They dissect some of their firms’ secrets to success, industry trends, and biggest challenges they expect to face in upcoming years.