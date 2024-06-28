  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    EC&M On Air — Insights from EC&M's 2024 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms

    June 28, 2024
    In Episode 48, three Top 40 execs share industry trends, secrets to success, and the biggest challenges they expect to face in the coming years.

    In Episode 48 of “EC&M On Air,” a podcast series from EC&M magazine that shares industry intelligence, insights, and opinions on all topics electrical, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief, sits down with a few top executives whose engineering firms made our Top 40 Electrical Design Firms list in 2024: Kunal Shal of PBS Engineers, Chris Sacco with Core States Group, and Adam Toth of Toth & Associates. They dissect some of their firms’ secrets to success, industry trends, and biggest challenges they expect to face in upcoming years.

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

