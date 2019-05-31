Menu
The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electrical Engineers: 2018

San Jose
When you consider that nearly two-thirds of the highest-paying cities for electrical engineers are found in California, according to the latest numbers recently released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its "Occupational Employment and Wages May 2018 Study," it's no real surprise that the Golden State continues to draw its fair share of engineers. As has been the case for several years, California held down many of the top slots — this time six out of the top 10. Although these cities lead the pack when it comes to compensation for this particular career path, it's important to realize that cost of living is not taken into consideration specifically on this list, which obviously is a factor.

Take a look at the gallery to see what cities (listed in descending order) are staying competitive when it comes to compensation for electrical engineers.

