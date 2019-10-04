The Top 5 Lowest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2018

Based on the most recent findings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wages Study from May 2018, midwestern states tended to come out on bottom when it comes to average wages for electrical engineers compared to their East Coast counterparts. Moving up a few spots since the last time this list came out, Arkansas pulled in the lowest average compensation for its engineers. Let's take a look at the rankings in descending order, keeping in mind that they do not take cost of living into consideration.