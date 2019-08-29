eBook: Secrets to a More Successful Service Call

As one of our industry experts notes in this collection of best-practice articles, running a service call today is radically different than it was 10 to 15 years ago. From the way his team interacts with customers when setting up an appointment to what they do after the job is complete, many aspects of the job have changed for the better.

So what makes a service call a success? Building a strong relationship with customers right out of the gate is crucial. They need for you to show up on time, or alert them that you’re running late. They need you to listen to their concerns. They need you to educate them — not just push products and services. They also need you to do the work in an efficient and clean manner, with as little disruption to their home as possible. Offering options is a good way to get them to buy additional products and services, but they need you to fix their problem first.

Most importantly, you need to make sure your customer is completely satisfied with your work before you move on to the next call. If you get it right the first time, you’ll set yourself up for repeat business and lots of new referrals. Trust is key.

The group of articles in this e-book shares the expertise and experience of three successful residential electrical service contractors. Follow their advice, and watch your business jump to a new level of success.

