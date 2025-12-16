Download: Electrical Safety Refresher

Better Electrically Safe Than Sorry

Taking the time to refresh your knowledge on electrical safety best practices can make all the difference.

According to information compiled for the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, 150 workplace electrical fatalities occur on average every year. In fact, for the period 2011 through 2023, electrical fatalities account for 5.6% of all workplace fatalities. Overhead power line contact represented the majority of those fatalities (48.2%), followed by unexpected contact with electricity (19.3%), nearby energized equipment (12.7%), working on energized parts (4.1%), ground faults (4%), and, finally, damaged wiring or equipment (3.1%).

No matter what your role in the electrical industry is, safety is essential. Nick Warrick says it best in his article on page 3, “Preventing electrical injuries by following best practices for safe work environments helps everyone make it home at the end of the day.”

Whether you’re an apprentice or an industry veteran, brushing up on best practices for electrical safety is a worthwhile endeavor. That’s why we’ve compiled this e-book, which presents a series of valuable articles on safety. This selection covers topics such as preventing electrical injuries, avoiding spark explosions, verifying the absence of voltage, and much more.

ESFI notes that electrical fatality rates have remained consistent year over year. Taking the time to stay vigilant about electrical safety topics is a great step toward lowering those rates and keeping the job site safe for everyone.

Download this e-book below.