Download: Power Quality: Surveys and Analysis

Addressing Poor Power Quality

Prevention is important, but so is being prepared when things go wrong.

Our last e-book, “Power Quality: Cost and Prevention,” looked at why power quality (PQ) matters and how to prevent costly PQ issues before they arise. Of course, sometimes problems still happen no matter how much we try to prevent them. That’s why this e-book focuses on how to investigate and solve PQ issues when they do occur.

The articles presented in this collection go beyond awareness of common PQ issues and delve into how to actually investigate and address PQ problems. Our subject matter experts address common misconceptions involving power quality, as well as how to perform a PQ analysis. In addition, this e-book dives into methodology including surveys, measurement, and field practices.

PQ issues are costly, technically complex, and often misunderstood. Having a solid grasp of both prevention and analysis is crucial for electrical professionals who work with systems where power quality is crucial. Even if you aren’t involved with PQ systems on a regular basis, being aware of how to prevent and address such problems is beneficial.

This installment will close out our PQ-focused e-books (for now), but EC&M will continue to feature valuable PQ content from our subject matter experts. Sign up for PQ NewsBeat to make sure you never miss an article.

Download this e-book below.