Geotab Announces Sustainability Alliance

Geotab, a company the specializes in connected transportation solutions, recently announced the Geotab Sustainability Alliance, a group of solution and service providers dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions that help fleets operate efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint. With 28 Alliance Partners and growing, the Geotab Sustainability Alliance seeks to support fleets with a wide variety of needs, including increasing sustainability, reducing risk, and meeting regulatory requirements.

As stated in a press release, Geotab says decarbonizing transportation is a complex challenge that requires cooperation across industries. The transport sector is responsible for 28% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. according to the EPA, and 23% globally according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The Geotab Sustainability Alliance is helping scale EV adoption and sustainable transformation by empowering companies with innovative solutions and data insights to make informed decisions, measure progress and take action, in order to achieve their goals.

"Data insights are critical to measuring and managing environmental impact and moving the needle on sustainability. The Geotab Sustainability Alliance is accelerating change and helping organizations not only meet their targets, but improve their bottom line," said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO.

Geotab Sustainability Alliance partners include:

Electric Vehicle OEMs: Offering Geotab embedded, cloud-to-cloud or factory-installed Geotab GO9 connected vehicle solutions on new EVs to simplify EV fleet management.

Charge Management and EV Charging Station Providers: Optimizing charging to ensure EVs are ready when needed, while supporting cost and carbon reduction.

Fuel Management Providers: Tracking and reducing fuel consumption for improved carbon footprint.

Route Optimization Partners: Helping fleets determine more efficient ways to deploy EVs and reduce miles traveled, costs and emissions.

EV Fleet and Sustainability Consultants: Supporting strategic planning by enhancing EV and sustainability professional services and software solutions with data insights.

Emerging Solutions: Geotab is collaborating with companies developing innovative solutions in ESG software, battery health, and charging-as-a-service providers.

Geotab Sustainability Alliance partner solutions integrate with vehicle telematics to accelerate the efficiency gains and decarbonization efforts of fleets. Integrated partner solutions from the Geotab Marketplace streamline EV management for fleet operators by providing a single pane of glass dashboard to extract meaningful data insights. Geotab's leadership in EV data support across multiple OEMs and over 300 EV makes and models further enhances these integrated solutions.

The list of alliance members, which is growing, includes: 7Gen, Ampcontrol, Atom Power, AYRO, BetterFleet, bp pulse, ChargePoint, Deloitte, Descartes, EO Charging, EV Connect, Evolectric, Flipturn, InCharge Energy, Lion Electric, Make My Day, Motiv Power Systems, MoveEV, Route4Me, Sawatch Labs, SEA Electric, Siemens AG, Synop, tenstreet, Tropos Technologies, Unique Electric Solutions, Volteum, and WideSense.

To learn more, visit geotab.com/sustainability-alliance/