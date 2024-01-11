Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $1B in Awards for Clean School Buses Across the Nation

In a recent EPA press release, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of 67 applicants to receive nearly $1 billion through EPA’s first Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition. According to the release, the awards will help selectees purchase over 2,700 clean school buses in 280 school districts serving over 7 million students across 37 states.

With the recent announcement, EPA’s Clean School Bus Program has awarded nearly $2 billion and funded approximately 5,000 electric and low-emission school buses nationwide.

According to the EPA website, they are currently accepting applications for the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebate Program until January 31, 2024.

To learn more about the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebate Program, applicant eligibility, selection process, and informational webinar dates for future rounds of funding, visit the Clean School Bus Program website.