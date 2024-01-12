More Than $600 Million in New EV Funding Announced by the Biden-Harris Administration

The Biden-Harris Administration announced $623 million in grants for America’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program. The grants will fund 47 EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, including the construction of approximately 7,500 EV charging ports, accelerating President Biden’s goal of building a national network of 500,000 EV chargers.

According to the press release, the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (Joint Office) will continue to support the CFI program by providing grant awardees with technical assistance when implementing their funds. The CFI grants are an essential part of the Joint Office’s work building clean transportation infrastructure for communities across the nation by providing planning and implementation resources for transit agencies, school districts, tribes, governments, and communities.

The CFI program complements the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funding the installation of EV chargers along the nation’s highways. The CFI grants will also fill gaps in the national charging and alternative-fueling network by investing in EV charging in underserved urban and rural communities.

For a full list of grant recipients visit FHWA.gov.