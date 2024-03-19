EV Charger Rebate Trends for 2024

The electric vehicle (EV) market experienced significant growth in 2023, setting a new record with 1.2 million EVs sold in the US, capturing a 7.6% share of the total market, according to Kelley Blue Book. While there are reports of a softening EV market, the Cox Automotive Economic and Industry Insights team forecasts that sales will continue to grow rapidly in 2024 and predicts that the EV share of the US market will reach 10%.

With this growth in mind, the charging infrastructure has a long way to go to be prepared. According to the DOE, around 130,000 publicly available chargers have been deployed across the US, but that's just a drop in the bucket. The White House aims to establish 500,000 public EV chargers by 2030, meaning there's much more room for growth, and incentive programs are gearing up to help achieve this goal.

Rebates and incentives are essential in this market, but they're much more complex than their energy efficiency counterparts. BriteSwitch, a firm specializing in capturing local, utility, state, and federal rebates/incentives for businesses, has been monitoring these programs since 2021 and have noticed quite a few differences for this year. Here are the major trends for EV charger rebates in 2024.