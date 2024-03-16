Federal Investment for New EV Chargers Across Ontario

Recently, Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a federal investment of $1.8 million to the Region of Durham to install 174 chargers across the region.

The chargers are expected to be installed by November 2025. Before hitting the roads, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Electric Charging and Alternative Fuelling Station Locator .

To help drivers make the switch, the Government of Canada is supporting the deployment of a coast-to-coast-to-coast network of charging stations along highways and in communities' public places, on-street, in multi-use residential buildings, at workplaces and for vehicle fleets. To date, federal investments are helping to deploy over 47,000 EV chargers across the country.

Federal funding for these projects was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. This investment supports commitments included in the recent Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, which proposed to further accelerate the production of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). This production aims to increase the supply of ZEVs made available to Canadians, ultimately contributing to the national target of all vehicles sales being ZEV by 2035.

Lean more by visiting the Natural Resources of Canada website.