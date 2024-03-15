Joint Office Release Strategy to Accelerate Zero-Emission Freight Infrastructure Deployment

The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced the release of the National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy. Developed by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the strategy sets an actionable vision and comprehensive approach to accelerating the deployment of a world-class, zero-emission freight network across the United States by 2040.
According to the press release, the strategy focuses on advancing the deployment of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle (ZE-MHDV) fueling infrastructure by targeting public investment to amplify private sector momentum, focus utility and regulatory energy planning, align industry activity, and mobilize communities for clean transportation.
To achieve U.S. goals of promoting at least 30% ZE-MHDV sales by 2030 and 100% sales by 2040, the freight industry will need expansive and convenient access to electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling along freight corridors, at intermodal freight facilities, and high-usage ports. The strategy aims to align public policy and investments by prioritizing infrastructure deployment along the National Highway Freight Network and complementary roadways in rapid, smart, and actionable phases to accelerate the adoption of ZE-MHDVs. Initial deployment focuses on locations with the highest need and demonstrated action to leverage federal funds and drive private investment.
In alignment with this strategy, the Federal Highway Administration is announcing the designation of National EV Freight Corridors along the National Highway Freight Network and other key roadways. This designation is part of an all-of-government approach that represents a major milestone in the work toward clean transportation by aligning investments and accelerating sustainable and scalable deployment of reliable ZE-MHDV infrastructure.
Download the complete strategy and maps.