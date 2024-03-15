Joint Office Release Strategy to Accelerate Zero-Emission Freight Infrastructure Deployment

The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced the release of the National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy. Developed by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the strategy sets an actionable vision and comprehensive approach to accelerating the deployment of a world-class, zero-emission freight network across the United States by 2040.

According to the press release, the strategy focuses on advancing the deployment of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle (ZE-MHDV) fueling infrastructure by targeting public investment to amplify private sector momentum, focus utility and regulatory energy planning, align industry activity, and mobilize communities for clean transportation.