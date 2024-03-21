EVCS Secures $100 Million in Public Funding to Add DC Fast Chargers on the West Coast

EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks on the West Coast, recently announced securing commitments for more than $100 million in public funding. According to the pree release, the funding will support the development, installation, and operation of more than 500 new DC Fast chargers across California, Oregon, and Washington. With this milestone, the EVCS public charging network will expand into more than 70 new cities, surpassing 1,200 DC Fast chargers in total.

The new chargers will be located at strategic destinations such as gyms, hotels, libraries, and entertainment centers, including at select sites for LA Fitness, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Town and Country Resort. Construction will begin in 2024 and will continue through 2026. This next phase of network expansion will further emphasize EVCS' success in matching charging supply with current and future demand, ensuring optimal utilization.

As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, DC Fast charging will play an important role in supporting EV drivers who don't have access to home charging. By strategically placing chargers at destination locations, in strong partnership with public agencies and local communities, EVCS says that it strives to make public charging a ubiquitous solution for mass EV adoption. Furthermore, as stated in the press release, consistent with the company's mission to support the transition to clean transportation, EVCS will continue to ensure that all its chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy.