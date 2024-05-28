Joint Office Gives Q2 2024 NEVI Update

In the last three months, some new states contributed to this increase by opening their first NEVI-funded stations. Those states are Hawaii, Maine, and Vermont.

Stated in the release from the Joint Office, "Now, there are eight stations in six states with 33 public charging ports in operation supported by NEVI funding. A total of 36 states have released at least their first round of solicitations. Of these states, 23 have issued conditional awards or put agreements in place for more than 550 charging station locations that will each have at least four fast charging ports."