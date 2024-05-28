Joint Office Gives Q2 2024 NEVI Update

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation has released a quarterly update on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program for Q2 of this year. In the Q1 update, the Joint Office said there were more than 170,000 public charging ports across the country. With the latest update, the number of publicly available charging ports has increased to 183,000 nationwide.
In the last three months, some new states contributed to this increase by opening their first NEVI-funded stations. Those states are Hawaii, Maine, and Vermont.
Stated in the release from the Joint Office, "Now, there are eight stations in six states with 33 public charging ports in operation supported by NEVI funding. A total of 36 states have released at least their first round of solicitations. Of these states, 23 have issued conditional awards or put agreements in place for more than 550 charging station locations that will each have at least four fast charging ports."
States that received their first round of conditional NEVI awards since the last quarterly update
- Georgia
- New Hampshire
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
States that received their second round of conditional NEVI awards
- Maine
- Pennsylvania
- Colorado
- Ohio
- Kentucky
As evidenced by the list above, the NEVI program shows no signs of slowing. EC&M will continue to follow the Joint Office and provide updates on new federally funded stations opening across the country.
