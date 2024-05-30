  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • Photo 226768058 © BiancoBlue | Dreamstime.com
    665896c3e36c7e51ba227d6c Dreamstime Xxl 226768058
    1. Electric Vehicles

    Applications Open for $1.3 Billion in Funding to Expand National Electric Vehicle Charging Network

    May 30, 2024
    More funding opportunities available to continue expanding EV charging infrastructure

    The Biden-Harris Administration opened applications today for $1.3 billion funding opportunity for electric vehicle (EV) charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure in urban and rural communities and along designated highways, interstates, and major roadways.

    This funding opportunity is made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s signature EV charging investments: the $2.5 billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program and funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program that are set aside for strategic grants to states and local governments to deploy EV chargers. Supported by guidance and technical assistance from the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (Joint Office), the CFI program is administered by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and is open to state, regional, Tribal, and local government entities.

    The previous round of CFI funding, released in January 2024, benefited 47 projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, supporting construction of approximately 7,500 EV charging ports. Still, FHWA received applications for six times the amount of funding available. Today’s announcement reserves more than $520 million for some unselected first-round applicants who may be reconsidered for the current round of funding. FHWA will contact unselected round 1 applicants directly about this opportunity. Previous reliability funding awarded approximately $148.8 million in grant funding to 24 applicants to repair or replace broken or non-operational electric vehicle charging ports in 20 States and were awarded to 14 State Departments of Transportation and 10 local entities.

    The CFI Program is divided into two distinct grant funding categories and requires that 50% of the funding over five years is made available for both Communities and Corridors:

    • Community Charging and Fueling Grants: This program will strategically deploy publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure in urban and rural communities.

    • Alternative Fuel Corridor Grants: This program will strategically deploy publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure along designated AFCs.

    Eligible applicants include states, metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, port authorities, Indian Tribes, U.S. territories, and more. Projects for both categories are outlined in a Notice of Funding Opportunity published today. Applications are due in grants.gov by August 28, 2024. Previously unselected applicants will have the option to request via email by July 1, 2024 that FHWA reconsider previously submitted applications. 

    The Joint Office and FHWA will host two public webinars in the coming weeks to provide more detail on this funding announcement:

    Visit FHWA’s CFI Discretionary Grant Program website to learn more.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Strut Comparison Chart

    Conduit support systems are an integral part of construction infrastructure. Compare steel, aluminum and fiberglass strut support systems.

    Electrical Conduit for Bridges Guide

    Learn about electrical conduit for bridge projects.

    NECA Manual of Labor Rates Chart

    See how Champion Fiberglass compares to PVC, GRC and PVC-coated steel in installation.

    How to Calculate Labor Costs

    Most important to accurately estimating labor costs is knowing the approximate hours required for project completion. Learn how to calculate electrical labor cost.