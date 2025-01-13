FHWA Awards $635 Million to Continue Expanding Zero-Emission Charging and Refueling Infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced $635 million in grants to continue building out electric vehicle (EV) charging and alternative fueling infrastructure with funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA). The grants fund 49 projects in communities across 27 States, four Federally Recognized Tribes, and the District of Columbia. The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (Joint Office) will provide technical assistance to grant recipients to help awardees with project implementation.

The grants announced today are made possible through the IIJA's $2.5-billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program and a 10 percent set-aside from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Together, these programs have spurred private investments in growing the nation’s EV charging network and are actively deploying chargers across the country, in urban and rural areas, ensuring more drivers can charge their EVs wherever they live or travel.

$368 million of the investment will be allocated for 42 “community” projects that expand EV charging infrastructure within communities across the country, while $268 million will go towards seven “corridor” fast-charging projects that build out the national charging and alternative-fueling network along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

Community project selections in this round of grants include:

The Cherokee Nation in northeast Oklahoma will receive $10.7 million to install 112 public EV charging ports across 12 community locations. The project will place chargers in prominent destinations like parks and health centers.

The City of Troy, Alabama will receive $724,912 to install community charging at five key locations: the local hospital, museum, university, downtown center, and sports complex. In total, 10 new charging stations will be installed for residents and visitors, bridging the gap in public electric vehicle charging infrastructure in and around Troy. By fostering EV adoption and attracting more electric vehicle drivers to use U.S. Highway 231, the project will stimulate local businesses and contribute to economic growth.

Corridor project selections in this round of grants include:

The Maryland Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation, will receive $18.6 million to deploy alternative fueling infrastructure along the I-81 and I-78 corridors across Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia. The project includes a plan to analyze medium and heavy-duty vehicle charging/fueling deployment, as well as and the installation of six fast charging stations in locations that will serve local fleet needs and build out connections to a regional network of freight truck charging infrastructure.

A full list of grant recipients can be found here