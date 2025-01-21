DOE and DOT Announce Funding to Connect and Scale the Electric Transportation Ecosystem

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Transportation's (DOT) Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (Joint Office) has announced $43.7 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for projects that expand electric mobility options and infrastructure that match how people and goods move, enabling Americans to have more choices in how they travel while creating a more flexible, affordable, and efficient energy system.

“American cities are our hubs of innovation: they're densely populated 24-hour operating centers with people and businesses that have diverse needs. That density and diversity requires new ways of thinking about how to best deliver reliable charging and e-mobility access,” said Gabe Klein, Executive Director of the Joint Office. “Building on the success of convenient public fast charging along highways, we need to address the real challenges that come with curb space and energy constraints, and a multifamily housing supply that encourages lower rates of car ownership and usage of other modes like shared mobility. This investment aims to expand transportation and energy infrastructure to meet the current and anticipated demands—from how people charge and use shared vehicle fleets including e-bikes around transit hubs to a new model for more affordable multifamily housing charging—advancing a more holistic energy and transportation ecosystem.”

“America needs more infrastructure and stronger supply chains to meet the growing demand for accessible, affordable, and reliable transportation options nationwide,” said Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “The unique array of projects supported by this funding will help fill critical gaps where they are needed most, enabling more consumers and businesses across the U.S. to realize the benefits of electric transportation.”

The number of public EV chargers in the U.S. has more than doubled in the past four years—as of Dec. 31, 2024, people can travel 61.9% of the most heavily trafficked corridors and expect a fast charger at least every 50 miles. These newly selected 25 projects across 23 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will build on this momentum of our national electrified transportation infrastructure by addressing:

Charging at home when you can’t have your own charger: 80% of charging happens at home, but this is more complicated for the quarter of Americans who can’t have a private charger because they live in a shared residence or don’t have a private garage. Example project: The City of Portland in Oregon proposes to pilot curbside E-Mobility Hubs that support charging for personal electric vehicles (EVs) and shared-use electric fleets, including personal and shared EVs, e-scooters, and e-bikes. These strategies will make it easier for Portlanders, especially those who cannot charge at home, to access electric transportation options by making it easier to charge their own devices and through improving access to shared electric systems.

Scaling existing energy and transportation infrastructure: Publicly accessible charging in commercial areas and workplace charging will play a role in filling gaps in at-home charging, but other innovative solutions adjacent to residential areas are needed to support EV drivers without home charging and create public charging at scale. Example project: Voltpost's project proposes a way to extend Level 2 charging using streetlights near target transit areas while also integrating shared mobility charging with car sharing rental. This project tackles barriers associated with home EV charging access by utilizing existing infrastructure, reducing installation costs and permitting times. The strategic placement of chargers will support first-mile electrification for commuters. By providing charging for electric car-sharing services, the project promotes transportation options for low-income residents unable to purchase a vehicle, unlocking innovative private sector partnership models to deploy chargers at scale.

Expanding e-mobility options so more Americans can choose a transportation option that meets their needs: Micromobility demand continues to increase. There were 113 million trips taken on shared bikes and scooters in the United States in 2022, increasing more than 40% since 2018 (NACTO). These vehicles require convenient charging options. Example project: Modular Streetscape System will design and deploy the country's first two networks of integrated infrastructure hubs that provide both secure parking and safe charging for personal e-micromobility. Backed by an innovative business model, this first-of-its kind integration will increase the attractiveness of e-micromobility for multifamily housing residents, delivery workers, and others who rely on out-of-home infrastructure by reducing risk of theft and increasing convenience and access.

Connecting utilities with transportation needs to expand charging station access: Multifamily housing residents currently have limited access to at-home charging, in part because of the existing utility infrastructure. Example project: Alaska Electric Light and Power Company will develop a first-of-its-kind public charging model that enables a utility to install EV charging equipment at multifamily housing complexes. Through development of equipment that leverages existing metering and billing processes, the utility can expand access to reliable, affordable, and grid-friendly charging and help multifamily housing residents access reduced-rate charging incentives that are available to single-family homeowners who charge at home.

Enabling improvements in supply chains with electric fleet mobility: Many light- and medium- duty fleet vehicles are both highly used and have highly predictable trips, making them prime opportunities for diversifying energy fueling. Example project: Gulf of Maine Research Institute's project aims to create an electrified model for aquafarming product distribution, creating a replicable model for other geographies and economic sectors.

Increasing access to affordable charging for multifamily housing residents: Keeping up with the demand for electric mobility means advancing tech-enabled solutions that make the grid more efficient, reliable and accessible. Example project: SWTCH Energy is using open-source technologies to combine infrastructure and telematics solutions so people living in multi-family housing can use managed charging, allowing them to charge during non-peak times, minimizing impacts on the grid.

Keeping up with the demand for electric mobility means advancing tech-enabled solutions that make the grid more efficient, reliable and accessible.

The national network of reliable, convenient, and accessible public charging infrastructure is supported by grants to states and communities through the DOT’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program and Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program. Additional programs like DOT’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program for Transit and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program provide up to $10.6 billion for electric bus deployment and associated charging infrastructure. The Joint Office also led the $46.5 million Ride and Drive Funding Award Opportunity, which advanced EV charging operational resiliency, charging network access, and transportation workforce opportunities.

This funding opportunity was issued on Apr. 16, 2024. The full list of the selected projects is available on the Communities Taking Charge Accelerator web page.