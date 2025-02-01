  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • Megger
    678fe4e40b54bf2257341f0f Photo 1 Testing A Charge Point Installation Megger
    1. Electric Vehicles

    Electrical Testing Quiz: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

    Feb. 1, 2025
    It's time to test your knowledge on EVs and EV charging stations

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming much more common for commercial and personal use. The electrical testing industry has started to see an impact regarding EVs and EV charging stations. This quiz will go over some EV charging station information that may be relevant to NETA Technicians.

    NETA
    66d9caf311eb1aba865c928a6696cdbc4b863b790b16323366

    Electrical Testing Education articles are provided by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), www.NETAworld.org. NETA was formed in 1972 to establish uniform testing procedures for electrical equipment and systems. Today the association accredits electrical testing companies; certifies electrical testing technicians; publishes the ANSI/NETA Standards for Acceptance Testing, Maintenance Testing, Commissioning, and the Certification of Electrical Test Technicians; and provides training through its annual conferences (PowerTest and EPIC — Electrical Power Innovations Conference) and its expansive library of educational resources. 

    About the Author

    Virginia Balitski

    Virginia Balitski, CET, Manager – Training and Development, has worked for Magna IV Engineering since 2006. Virginia started her career as a Field Service Technologist and achieved NETA Level 4 Senior Technician certification. She is also a Certified Engineering Technologist through ASET – The Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta. Virginia has since dedicated her time to the advancement of training and safety in the electrical industry. She is the current vice-chair of the CSA Z462, Workplace Electrical Safety Committee; is a member of the NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the Workplace Technical Committee; and represents NETA on the ASTM F18 Committee. Virginia serves on NETA’s Board of Directors and is involved with many NETA committees. 

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations