California Energy Commission Launches $55 Million Project for High-Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

A new $55 million funding window will launch in July 2025 to support the installation of electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations at businesses and publicly accessible locations across the state, the California Energy Commission (CEC) announced.

The Fast Charge California Project is part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), the nation’s largest EV charging incentive initiative. CALeVIP has incentivized nearly 10,000 EV chargers to support the nearly 1.5 million light-duty electric vehicles on California roadways, according to the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), the program implementor.

Applications for the Fast Charge California Project will be open to EV charging service providers and others representing locations such as convenience stores, gas stations, retail centers, parking lots, hotels and additional sites. Proposed charging sites can be at publicly accessible locations anywhere in the state, with priority given to chargers in tribal, disadvantaged and low-income communities. Charging projects must be ready to build with the utility design and required permits before applying for funds. More details are available on the CALeVIP Upcoming Rebates Page.

“CALeVIP has been an important program in deploying electric vehicle charging infrastructure equitably across the state,” said Hannon Rasool, director of the CEC Fuels and Transportation Division. “Installing more fast chargers is vital to California’s ZEV transition and we’re excited that the Fast Charge California Project will prioritize not only fast chargers but ready-to-build projects in communities that need them the most.”

Key elements of the Fast Charge California Project are:

Rebates only for direct current fast chargers.

Allows installations at any publicly accessible site statewide.

Covers up to 100% of a project’s total approved costs, with up to $55,000 or $100,000 per charging port, depending on the power level.

Requires ready-to-build projects with an approved utility service design and issued construction permit.

Gives higher priority to ready-to-build sites in tribal, disadvantaged and low-income communities.

“State-funded incentives are essential for the rapid and equitable expansion of California's fast charging network. Knowing they can charge when they need to gives people the confidence to switch to an electric vehicle,” said Evan Wright, CSE’s director of EV infrastructure and operations. “We’re making this announcement now to give potential applicants time to start planning so they can put forward the best, ready-to-build projects.”

CALeVIP funding comes from the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program and the state’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.