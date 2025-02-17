Department of Transportation Suspends NEVI EV Charging Program

On February 6, The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the suspension of the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. NEVI came to be in 2022 and, the program aimed to "provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System."

In the letter to State Department of Transportation Directors sent by Emily Biondi, Associate Administrator Office of Planning, Environment and Realty, she wrote, "The new leadership of the Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) has decided to review the policies underlying the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program. Accordingly, the current NEVI Formula Program Guidance dated June 11, 2024, and all prior versions of this guidance are rescinded. The FHWA is updating the NEVI Formula Program Guidance to align with current U.S. DOT policy and priorities, including those set forth in DOT Order 2100.7, titled “Ensuring Reliance Upon Sound Economic Analysis in Department of Transportation Policies, Programs, and Activities.”

"The FHWA aims to have updated draft NEVI Formula Guidance published for public comment in the spring. After the public comment period has closed, FHWA will publish updated final NEVI Formula Guidance that responds to the comments received."

In the last quarterly update from the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation regarding the NEVI program, there were 204,000 EV charging ports available in the national charging network. The current toal as of publication is about 211,000.

"As result of the rescission of the NEVI Formula Program Guidance, FHWA is also immediately suspending the approval of all State Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment plans for all fiscal years," Biondi wrote. "Therefore, effective immediately, no new obligations may occur under the NEVI Formula Program until the updated final NEVI Formula Program Guidance is issued and new State plans are submitted and approved."

