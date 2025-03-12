EV Charger Rebate Trends for 2025

Federal Programs Prove Unpredictable

Federal funding has been a crucial driver for EV charger installations, but these programs have dominated headlines recently due to political actions and general uncertainty. Programs like NEVI funding and the 30C Federal Tax Credit face potential disruptions, making it more important than ever to understand the evolving landscape.

NEVI Funding

The programs that are most at risk are those that use NEVI funding. NEVI funding is $5 billion in Federal monies set aside as part of the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" to increase public charging infrastructure across the nation's highways. These incentives are for DCFC / Level 3 charging within one travel mile of the nation's busiest corridors.

In January, an Executive Order “Unleashing American Energy” was issued, specifically freezing funds for NEVI-funded rebate programs. The ambiguity of the order created uncertainty about the impact on these programs. Later, in February, a memo from the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration provided more guidance, stating, "reimbursement of existing obligations will be allowed," but "no new obligations may occur under the NEVI Formula Program until the updated final NEVI Formula Program Guidance is issued." Since NEVI programs are developed and administered individually by each state, their responses have varied. Some states have paused new rounds of funding, while others continue to accept submissions but are holding them for review until they receive further guidance.

US 30C Federal Tax Credit

Another US Federal Program that is at risk is the 30C Federal Tax Credit. This program offers a tax credit of up to $1,500 for residential applications and $100,000 for commercial (capped at 30% of the cost). This tax credit cannot be rescinded by Executive Order, but legislation called "The ELITE Vehicles Act" was introduced in mid-February that would discontinue the incentives if passed. Currently, the 30C Federal Tax Credit remains available and the proposed bill states the credits will end 30 days after being signed into law.

While federal funds have been significant, it's important to remember that they are only one potential source of funding. A wide range of state, local, and utility incentives remain available, offering valuable alternatives.

Technical Standards and Approved Chargers

Choosing the right EV charger to get a rebate can also be challenging. 23% of all rebates require that you use a charger from an Approved Product List (APL). That's up 2% from last year. In addition, commercial applications may also require that the charger is connected to an approved network, with 13% of rebates having an Approved Network List.

In an effort to make their requirements easier to understand, a few programs have shifted to the EPRI list, but that represents just a handful of the nearly 500 programs available. This program isn't a certification like EnergyStar but a list that contains different certifications and qualifications programs might have and if a charger meets those. Because of that, you won't see an EPRI-approved charger like you might an EnergyStar-approved refrigerator.

Some of the hardware and software requirements that are becoming more popular are ISO 15118 and OCCP, which provide a more seamless user experience with features like "plug and charge." For example, any charger that wants to receive a make-ready rebate in NY state must be ISO 15118-2 or -20 and OCPP 2.0.1 or later for DCFC (and Level 2 after June 1). Still, these requirements are by no means standardized across all programs; you must really pay attention to the program you're working with.

Beyond Chargers: Incentives for Electric Vehicles

For any company considering to add electric vehicles (EVs) to their fleets, it's important to remember that funding is also available. While the current electric vehicle tax credits would also be revoked by "The ELITE Vehicles Act," as of now, they are still in place. But in addition to the Federal Tax Credit, other rebates, incentives, and grants are available from states, utilities, and municipalities.

We recently introduced a new tool containing incentives for electric vehicles themselves and saw that 64% of the US currently is covered by an incentive for an EV. The rebate will vary depending on the type of drive train, vehicle type, and usage, but it's still a very valuable incentive to take advantage of.