L-Charge and Epic Charging Partner to Expand Immediate Access to Off-Grid EV Charging Infrastructure

L-Charge, a pioneer in off-grid ultra-fast EV charging solutions, and Epic Charging, a leading Charge Point Operator (CPO) software provider, have joined forces to accelerate the rollout of reliable, accessible EV charging. This collaboration pairs L-Charge’s mobile, grid-independent chargers with Epic Charging’s OCPP 2.0-compatible platform to create a seamless charging experience for both fleets and the public.

The partnership presents a new business opportunity for landowners, particularly those with existing parking lots at motels, hotels, busy restaurants, concert halls etc. By offering fast and accessible charging stations, these locations can now generate additional revenue. L-Charge’s off-grid charging technology allows landowners to repurpose unused land or underutilized parking spaces into profitable charging stops, without waiting for grid connections or infrastructure delays. And with Epic Charging’s integrated credit card readers and user-friendly software, drivers can pay seamlessly - enabling landowners to offer a fully independent, revenue-generating charging experience from day one.

Together, L-Charge and Epic Charging are removing one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption: infrastructure delays. While utilities race to build out the grid, this partnership enables immediate deployment of charging sites that support both commercial operations and personal EV use today, not years from now.

