California Proposes $200 Million in New State EV Tax Rebates

California plans to offer new incentives to aid EV adoption
Jan. 20, 2026
ID 369413572 © Marcus Jones | Dreamstime.com
696918760611b67f82071f95 Dreamstime Xxl 369413572

Included within California Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2026-27 budget proposal is a plan to spend $200 million on new EV incentives. The move is designed to counter the $7,500 federal tax credit that ended last year.

The proposal states, “The Budget maintains California’s commitment to advancing clean transportation by providing targeted funding to incentivize ZEV adoption, along with additional actions to accelerate deployment of the infrastructure needed to sustain continued growth.”

The proposed $200 million is to be used for establishing a new light-duty ZEV incentive program. As the proposal notes, “Incentives are a critical part of the Administration's strategy to keep ZEVs affordable and accessible for all.”

As reported by Reuters, it is not yet clear how much tax credit per vehicle the state will offer.

About the Author

Michael Morris
Email

Michael Morris

Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Charging Anxiety: Why EV Infrastructure Depends on Maintenance, Training, and Standards
The 5 Most Popular EV Articles of 2025
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored
Considerations for Direct Burial Conduit
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!