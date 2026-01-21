The Future of Roadway Electrification: Dynamic Charging Systems and Heavy-Duty Vehicles

In a Dec. 3, 2025 Purdue press release, First highway segment in U.S. wirelessly charges electric heavy-duty truck while driving - News, members of the research team hailed the results of the test, saying it’s preliminary evidence that a critical constituency in the electric vehicle universe that faces significant practical charging challenges could be served.

Quoted in the release, Nadia Gkritza, a Purdue professor of civil and construction engineering and agricultural and biological engineering, said that “with this breakthrough system, Purdue has shown that powering large commercial vehicles wirelessly is not just technically feasible but could be a practical and scalable solution for real-world highway transportation.”

Another researcher, John Haddock, a professor in Purdue’s Lyles School of Civil and Construction Engineering, said the system could address the cost problem complicating the electric heavy-duty truck question. “A lot of that cost in electric vehicles is driven by the size of the battery packs that they have to have in order to get you that 250-to-300-mile range. With this system, you’d be able to drive your vehicle down the road and it would charge the battery.”