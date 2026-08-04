EV Charging Infrastructure Map Highlights North America’s Expanding Electrical Landscape

As electric vehicle adoption continues to expand, the charging infrastructure behind it is becoming an increasingly important part of the electrical industry's workload. From utility upgrades and service equipment to branch circuits, load management, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance, electrical contractors, engineers, and facility managers are playing a central role in deploying and supporting EV charging systems. Public charging networks also continue to grow across North America, with new stations and higher-powered DC fast chargers coming online regularly to meet increasing demand.

The following resource, originally published by Vehicle Service Pros, provides a reference map of more than 120,000 EV charging stations throughout North America. It can serve as a useful planning tool for electrical professionals involved in EV infrastructure projects, helping identify existing charging locations, regional deployment trends, and opportunities for future installations.

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on Vehicle Service Pros and is republished here with permission.