The 5 Most Popular EV Articles of 2024

Electric vehicles have been a popular topic for EC&M readers for many years, and 2024 was no different. It makes sense, the EV space is constantly developing and it’s important for electrical professionals to stay current on the development, design, installation and safe operation of electric vehicle supply equipment and systems. It should come as no surprise then that the five most popular EV articles from 2024 cover some of the most significant and important developments in the EV space that are relevant to our audience.

Click through the gallery to see the top five 2024 articles that cover NEC requirements for EV technology, updates on charging infrastructure and nationwide electrification, NFPA resources and guidelines related to EV charging at home, and more.

Make sure you don’t miss any articles like these in 2025 by signing up for our EV Infrastructure newsletter here.