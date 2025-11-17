Sustainability Partners, HDOT Add 20 EV Chargers at Honolulu Airport

Sustainability Partners has completed its 36th infrastructure project with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, installing 20 new electric vehicle charging stations at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The chargers, located in the airport’s international parking structure, are available around the clock on a first-come, first-served, pay-per-use basis. They use OpConnect Level 2 equipment with standard J1772 connectors, also known as a J plug or Type 1 connector.

State officials said the project supports Hawai‘i’s long-term clean energy goals. The state aims to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2045 and is continuing to expand public-facing charging options. Sustainability Partners holds the state contract for fleet electrification and is working with HDOT on more than 35 additional public-facing chargers planned across Hawai‘i.

Company and state leaders said the new airport chargers will help meet growing demand for EV infrastructure while improving transportation options for residents and visitors.