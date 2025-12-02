Georgia DOT Awards $24.4 million to Expand EV Charging Network Statewide

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded $24.4 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funds to 26 locations through public-private partnerships (P3) that will support the construction and operation of new, federally compliant fast-charging stations along the state’s Alternative Fuel Corridors. This marks the second major round of NEVI investments in the state. The federally supported projects are designed to strengthen charging coverage along Georgia’s designated Alternative Fuel Corridors and ensure reliable access for EV drivers traveling long distances.

Georgia DOT evaluated 33 potential locations and received 41 proposals during the competitive bidding process. Six private companies were selected to install and operate the chargers under public-private partnership agreements. Each site will include a minimum of four DC fast chargers capable of supporting a 20-minute recharge depending on vehicle specifications. All stations must operate 24/7 and comply with NEVI requirements for reliability, open payment systems, and standardized connector types.

State officials said the newly funded stations will help close persistent “gaps” in the statewide network, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The awards follow Georgia’s initial NEVI round in 2024 and advance the state’s long-term strategy to use its $135 million federal allocation to build out a comprehensive, federally compliant charging network.