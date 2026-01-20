Global EV Sales Hit 20.7 Million Units in 2025

Global electric vehicle (EV) sales reached 20.7 million units in 2025, a 20% year-over-year increase, according to data from Benchmark Minerals. The record total highlights sustained momentum for transportation electrification, with direct implications for electrical infrastructure, power distribution, and charging deployment worldwide.

China remained the world’s largest EV market, with approximately 12.9 million vehicles sold, representing about 17% annual growth. Strong domestic manufacturing and competitive pricing continued to support high adoption levels.

Europe posted the fastest growth among major regions, with EV sales rising 33% to roughly 4.3 million units. Regulatory pressure to reduce vehicle emissions and continued government incentives accelerated adoption, driving additional investment in public and workplace charging systems across the region.

In North America, EV sales declined by about 4% to an estimated 1.8 million units. The slowdown was largely attributed to reduced federal incentives in the U.S.

As stated in the report, "The outlook for the U.S. EV market in 2026 remains weak, reflecting limited consumer incentives, a lack of supportive legislation, and OEMs scaling back investment in electrification in favour of internal combustion engine production. As a result, EV sales in the U.S. are expected to decline by 29% in 2026."

Outside the major markets, the rest of the world saw sales grow nearly 50%, reaching around 1.7 million units. Expanding adoption in emerging markets is increasing demand for electrical infrastructure, particularly in regions where grid capacity and charging access are still developing.

Industry analysts expect global EV sales to continue rising in 2026, though at a slower pace, with forecasts in the 23–24 million unit range. For electrical professionals, the 2025 figures signal continued long-term demand for charging equipment, grid modernization, energy management systems, and skilled labor — even as growth varies by region.