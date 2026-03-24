NEMA Expands Make It American Certification to Include EVSE and CMS Products

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) announced the expansion of its Make It American domestic content certification program to include two new product specification offerings for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and Changeable Message Signs (CMS)

NEMA’s Make It American program empowers the market to identify products and manufacturing facilities that meet best-in-class processes and standards for domestic content requirements. Through rigorous third-party audits, participating companies verify that their facilities, processes, products, and supply chain management systems meet the requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act for any products going into a federally funded infrastructure project.

Together, NEMA 70901-11 for EVSE and NEMA 70901-10 for CMS mark the first BABA Product Specifications covering electrical equipment in the transportation sector released since the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) officially designated NEMA’s Make It American Program as an official industry resource in October 2025.

“From highways and bridges to traffic safety management systems and EV charging stations, America’s transportation infrastructure relies on advanced electrical products,” said NEMA President and CEO Debra Phillips. “As investment in our nation’s critical infrastructure accelerates, NEMA remains committed to equipping stakeholders with guidance and verification needed to facilitate compliance while driving domestic investment and job creation.”

FHWA’s recognition affirms that NEMA’s Make It American program and the underlying standards align with the agency’s long-standing Buy America provisions, building upon the newer BABA framework established under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The designation as an official industry resource demonstrates the program helps manufacturers, contractors, and transportation agencies navigate domestic content requirements for federal aid-supported construction projects.

Today, companies can certify their facilities to NEMA’s Make It American Process Standard and 11 product specifications. Companies that successfully complete the certification audit are granted marks to showcase their rigorous supply chain processes, commitment to transparency, and enhanced domestic manufacturing footprint.

NEMA continues to develop and publish new specifications to help leading manufacturers verify and demonstrate their alignment with BABA domestic content requirements, reinforcing their commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing and supply chain integrity. For more information about NEMA’s Make It American program and the Make It American BABA Registry of certified companies and products, visit here.