Michigan Expands EV Charging Access with Federal Support

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a significant milestone in Michigan's journey toward a cleaner transportation future. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has officially approved Michigan's Fiscal Year 2026 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment (EVID) Plan, as well as the state's "fully built out" (FBO) certification request under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program, which allocates $106 million to Michigan for the deployment of EV charging infrastructure.



MDOT is now authorized to begin investing the remaining $51 million in discretionary NEVI formula funds to accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructure. This funding will help strategically expand fast charging infrastructure, close critical gaps in Michigan’s EV charging network, support economic development and ensure that Michigan remains a leader in mobility innovation.



MDOT is preparing for a third round of applications with the intention of providing every Michigan community the opportunity to access NEVI funds to support the program’s goals of closing geographic gaps, supporting medium-duty vehicles and fleets, improving charger reliability and user experience, promoting equitable access and aligning charging investments with economic development, tourism and long-term grid considerations.



Following the first two rounds of procurement, MDOT is actively working to deploy 83 NEVI charging stations across Michigan, as shown on the MDOT NEVI Charging Stations Map.



MDOT is coordinating closely with FHWA and engaging with local governments, tribal nations, utilities, industry partners and other stakeholders to align program implementation with statewide priorities. MDOT will continue to provide program updates and funding information through its NEVI website and ongoing stakeholder outreach.