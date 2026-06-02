ChargePoint and Powers Parts Partner to Accelerate Transit Electrification in North America

The partnership expands EV charging solutions for transit agencies with infrastructure and streamlined procurement for electric buses across North America.
June 2, 2026
2 min read
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ChargePoint, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and Powers Parts, a national distributor of electric and advanced mobility components, announced a new partnership to accelerate transit electrification across North America.

“Transit is critical to the broader electrification of transportation, delivering a healthier option for communities and transit riders, as well as superior experience for the drivers," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. "As the market continues to grow it will need reliable charging infrastructure and support. Our partnership with Powers Parts expands our reach across the transit ecosystem, connecting their proven relationships with our scalable charging and telematics solutions.”

Through the partnership, transit agencies operating E2 and ZX5 Phoenix EV buses can purchase ChargePoint hardware, software, and services directly through Powers Parts, streamlining procurement and deployment via Power Parts’ established distribution channel. Stated in the press release, ChargePoint and Powers Parts aim to provide a seamless process for transit agencies to go electric with reliable DC fast charging infrastructure that optimizes vehicle uptime.

There are many transit agencies currently operating E2 and ZX5 Phoenix EV buses and associated charging solutions in the field without proper service and support. The ChargePoint and Powers Parts partnership directly addresses these challenges by combining ChargePoint’s proven hardware, software, and telematics platform with Powers Parts’ deep relationships and distribution network across the transit ecosystem, according to the companies.

Learn more about this partnership by visitng ChargePoint's website.

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