EV Adoption Accelerates in New Regions, Expanding Opportunities for Electrical Contractors

Electric vehicle adoption continues to gain momentum across the United States, but the latest data shows that the market is no longer driven solely by traditional EV strongholds on the West Coast. According to a recent analysis from StorageCafe, western states still dominate overall EV readiness and ownership, yet emerging markets in the South and Midwest are rapidly closing the gap as investments in charging infrastructure, incentives, and grid modernization expand nationwide.

States such as California, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada continue to lead the rankings thanks to strong charging networks, favorable policies, and high rates of EV ownership. However, North Carolina has emerged as one of the fastest-rising states in the nation, reflecting growing consumer demand and significant investments in transportation electrification. Other states across the Southeast and Midwest are also improving their standing as public charging stations become more widely available and utilities increase support for electrification initiatives.

For electrical contractors, the findings highlight a continuing expansion of opportunities beyond established EV markets. As adoption spreads into new regions, demand is increasing for residential Level 2 charger installations, commercial charging projects, fleet electrification infrastructure, and utility upgrades. Multifamily housing developments, workplaces, retail centers, and municipal facilities are becoming key markets for EV charging deployment, creating a growing pipeline of electrical work.

The report evaluated states using more than 20 metrics, including EV ownership rates, charging infrastructure availability, affordability, policy support, and environmental factors. As more states invest in charging networks and consumers embrace electric transportation, electrical contractors are positioned to play a central role in building the infrastructure needed to support the next phase of market growth.

Read the full report here.