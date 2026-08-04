EVCAN Launches Qualified List of Smart EV Charging Management Systems

Advancing zero-emissions transportation goals while improving public health, the Electric Vehicle Charging Accessibility Network (EVCAN) announced a resource to help utilities evaluate reliable, responsive, safe EV charge management systems.

EVCAN, an initiative of Efficiency Forward, has added six charge station management systems (CSMS) to its Qualified Products List (QPL) after independent evaluation determined they comply with comprehensive criteria for grid-responsive EV charging systems. CSMS are added to the QPL after demonstrating they conform to the latest interoperability and cybersecurity standards, support grid flexibility through intelligent energy management and provide monitoring and data reporting that supports the needs of charging station operators and utilities alike.

Systems manufactured by AMPECO Ltd., ChargeLab, Driivz Inc., EV Connect Inc., Swtch Energy, and Wevo by SolarEdge have met the technical requirements of the EV Charge Station Management Systems Specification released by EVCAN in 2025 and are now QPL listed.

“The Electric Vehicle Charging Accessibility Network congratulates these manufacturers for offering systems that demonstrate open interoperability, security, and superior performance in charging station monitoring and control,” EVCAN Executive Director and CEO Tina Halfpenny said. “As a transparent, publicly accessible resource, the EVCAN QPL will help accelerate deployment of reliable, accessible and connected EV charging across North America.”

According to the press release, the QPL provides an easy-to-navigate experience with CSMS product features, standards adoption, and characteristics to assist filtering based on various charging scenarios. It will continue to expand as the EVCAN team assesses and qualifies additional applications from smart charge management manufacturers.

Modeled after the stakeholder process employed by the DesignLights Consortium, another Efficiency Forward initiative, EVCAN collaborates with industry stakeholders to develop clear specifications for managed charging solutions that aim to optimize charging sessions and energy use, ensure safety and overcome the challenges of scaling EV infrastructure. For more information, visit the EVCAN website and subscribe to the newsletter for updates.