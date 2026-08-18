Public EV Charging Reliability Improves as Newer Fast-Charging Networks Raise the Bar

Despite slower growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market, the reliability and overall experience of public charging infrastructure continue to improve, according to the JD Power 2026 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study.

The study found that satisfaction with DC fast charging increased significantly over the past year, while the percentage of EV owners who arrive at a public charging station but are unable to charge their vehicle fell to the lowest level recorded in the six-year study.

For electrical contractors involved in EV charging installations, the findings highlight the growing importance of charger reliability, equipment availability, site selection and the overall design of charging installations.

DC Fast Charging Satisfaction Climbs

Satisfaction with DC fast charging increased 12 points year over year to 666 on a 1,000-point scale. Improvements were recorded across all 10 factors measured by the study, including charger availability, charging speed, physical condition, location convenience, safety, cost, and ease of payment.

The largest gains were in charger availability, which increased 27 points, as well as safety and cost of charging, both of which increased 18 points.

The study also found that slow charging speed remains the most common problem reported by users of both DC fast chargers and Level 2 equipment. However, complaints about charging speed have improved significantly for DC fast charging in recent quarters.

In contrast, satisfaction with public Level 2 charging declined 12 points year over year to 595. The decline was driven primarily by lower scores for ease of payment and ease of charging.

Newer Networks Set Higher Performance Expectations

The study also identified strong performance among three newer, OEM-backed DC fast-charging networks that became eligible for the study's rankings for the first time.

These networks demonstrated their largest advantages over the segment average in areas including ease of charging, charging speed and charger availability. In some categories, the advantages exceeded 100 index points.

The findings point to an increasing emphasis on high-speed, reliable equipment and well-designed charging sites. As charging infrastructure expands, electrical contractors may increasingly be called upon to support higher-powered charging systems and installations designed around uptime and ease of use.

Non-Charging Visits Reach Record Low

Reliability also improved across the broader charging network. The industry's non-charge visit rate — the percentage of charging attempts in which an EV owner arrives at a station but cannot charge — fell to 12% in the most recent quarter, down from 14% during the same period a year earlier.

That is the lowest non-charge visit rate recorded in the study.

Newer OEM-backed networks recorded the lowest failure rates, while legacy networks also showed improvement.

The results reinforce the importance of installation and maintenance practices as charging infrastructure becomes a more critical component of the electrical system supporting EV adoption.

Location Also Affects Charging Experience

The study found that charger location can have a significant impact on customer satisfaction.

Among DC fast chargers, satisfaction was highest at locations such as hotels, gas stations and convenience stores, and restaurants. Chargers at dealerships and stand-alone parking lots or garages received lower satisfaction scores.

IONNA Leads DC Fast-Charging Rankings

Only the DC fast-charger segment is award-eligible in the 2026 study.

IONNA ranked highest with a score of 807, followed by Mercedes-Benz Charging Network at 797 and Rivian Adventure Network at 755.

The study measured satisfaction across 10 factors: ease of charging, charging speed, physical condition of the charging station, charger availability, location convenience, amenities, safety, ease of finding the location, charging cost, and ease of payment.

The 2026 study included responses from 6,594 owners of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The study was conducted from January through June 2026 in collaboration with PlugShare.

For more information about the U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/u-s-electric-vehicle-experience-evx-public-charging-study/.