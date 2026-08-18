ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz Partner to Enhance EV Fleet Charging in Europe

ChargePoint, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced an extended partnership with Mercedes-Benz to deliver comprehensive charging solutions for fleet operators in the UK and Germany. The partnership provides Mercedes-Benz business customers with a fully integrated charging solution, from initial site planning through to installation, operation, and ongoing service.

The partnership covers charging for company car drivers, with support for passenger cars as well as light- and medium-duty vans.

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz fleet and workplace customers gain access to ChargePoint’s expert team for site assessment, infrastructure planning, professional installation, and ongoing support. According to the press release, ChargePoint’s AC and DC charging hardware, combined with smart energy management and fleet charging software, ensures efficient operations and maximum system reliability.

ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz aim to help businesses achieve cost efficiencies and sustainability objectives across the UK and Germany, with plans to expand to other markets this year.