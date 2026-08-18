Expanding EV Infrastructure: Pilot, GM, and EVgo's Network Surpasses 300 Locations

Pilot Company, General Motors, and EVgo Inc. announced their collaborative electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network has surpassed 300 locations with 1,300 fast-charging stalls across 40 states, marking a major milestone in expanding convenient, reliable EV travel across the United States. The network now spans approximately 75% of the contiguous United States, covering more than 2.2 million square miles and connecting drivers to destinations across the country.

According to the press release, since launching the charging network in 2022, Pilot has consistently been rated by EV drivers as an industry-leading charging experience, earning a Plugshare score of 9.41 out of 10 as of July 2026.

“Crossing 300 Pilot and EVgo fast-charging locations is an important milestone because it gives EV drivers more of what they need most on the road: simple, convenient and dependable charging,” said William Hotchkiss, head of public charging at GM. “We’re helping build a charging ecosystem that gives customers more confidence to take longer trips and enjoy the journey.”

The companies are now more than halfway toward their goal of installing up to 2,000 fast-charging stalls across up to 500 locations nationwide, continuing to build critical infrastructure that helps shape the future of energy.

To find nearby charging locations, visit pilotcompany.com/ev-charging